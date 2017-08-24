The latest celebrity to take up at the Carlyle Hotel’s Café Carlyle is Dianna Agron, who will be singing in the famed hotel bar September 19 to 23. Agron’s musical talents have been mostly limited to her role on “Glee,” which is far from the numbers she plans to perform at Café Carlyle; according to her team, the recent New York transplant will sing songs by Bob Dylan, The Doors, The Kinks and The Zombies.

Aside from showing off her musical talents, Agron is back to acting this fall. She heads to the Toronto Film Festival in September with “Novitiate,” which comes to TIFF after a premiere at Sundance this past January. Agron plays a nun in the Sixties-set film, which also stars Margaret Qualley and Melissa Leo. Up next she has dramas “Hollow in the Land” and “Headlock.”

At a Sundance party, Agron told WWD of her role in “Novitiate” that “especially as I’m getting a bit older, I’m very fascinated by faith and what drives people to be faithful, how you grow up and how that influences you, adding, “I grew up Jewish. This film was something that I had to do a little bit of research for. The subject matter was interesting because of that.”

Agron will be on at the Carlyle Tuesday through Saturday at 8:45 p.m. and Saturday at 10:45 p.m.

