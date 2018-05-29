MILAN — Cova presented on Tuesday a book celebrating its 200-year history.

Founded in 1817 by a Napoleonic soldier, Cova was acquired in the early Eighties by Mario Faccioli, a former butcher who managed to buy the iconic Milanese café and bakery shop located on Via Montenapoleone through a generous loan by the late entrepreneur Anna Bonomi Bolchini, who is grandmother of Andrea Bonomi, head of Investindustrial, which controls Sergio Rossi and Aston Martin, among others.

Published by Assouline, the book was written by Faccioli’s daughters Paola and Daniela, who currently manage the business. The 170-page tome retraces the history of Cova from the foundation to the acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2013 and its international expansion.

“In the pages of the book, we developed a narrative focused on our Italian DNA, craftsmanship and passion, values we showcased trough the memories, feelings and emotions of those who participated to the creation of this story,” said Cova chief executive officer Paola Faccioli. “Thanks to the synergy with the LVMH group, the research for new and exclusive locations abroad will help us to further expand our brand on international markets. I really hope that from these pages readers will be able to perceive the commitment and dedication we channel into Cova every day and which are instrumental to turn a simple job in an authentic mission.”

“My goal was to create images able to present the joyful and warm atmosphere which is part of Cova’s DNA,” said Giovanni Gastel, who shot a series of portraits and still life images included in the book and currently displayed in the shop’s windows.

Last year, Cova redesigned its shop, which is now larger by 323 square feet. One key change involves the use of the building’s prestigious courtyard designed at the end of the 17th century by Giuseppe Piermarini.

Along with the historic location in Milan, which employs 80 people, Cova operates 29 additional units in the world, including Hong Kong, Japan, China, Taipei, Dubai and Monte Carlo.