When the show-going becomes simply too much to handle, never fear, fashionistas: Each city is ripe with a cultural smattering to help recharge the batteries.

NEW YORK

Breuer Revisited

Love modernist architecture? Love photography? Of course you do. Swing by the The Met Breuer’s latest exhibition, “Breuer Revisited: New Photographs by Luisa Lambri and Bas Princen.” The abstract collection of photos features the modernist buildings designed by architect Marcel Breuer in the Fifties and Sixties. His imposing concrete structures are a study in angles and light.

Tumeric Lattes

Any downtown pioneer will tell you that bone broth, matcha and charcoal are so painfully over. So what could possibly be fueling the glossy and leggy as 2017 presses on? Turmeric lattes not only make for a darn good ‘gram, but they pack a health benefit as well, aiding in digestion and immune strengthening. And while naturally the mecca is in Brooklyn, more and more Manhattan cafés are blending together almond milk and spices for their very own “golden milk,” as it’s called. Fashion favorite The Butcher’s Daughter serves a “golden state latte,” while Juicology on Eighth Avenue — not far from Skylight Moynihan Station — makes the drink easy to grab between shows. Those on the run downtown will flock to Bluestone Lane on Greenwich Avenue for an Aussie twist on the hot drink.

Avena

It just wouldn’t be fashion week without a new restaurant opening to indulge in when the ooh-ing and ahh-ing gets exhausting. Former executive chef of Armani Ristorante 5th Avenue, Roberto Deiaco, will open Avena mid-February, with a menu of modern Italian selections like grass-fed, slow-cooked vitello tonnato, and shellfish topped with caviar, apple and raw langoustine. The two-story spot, on 57th and Lexington, will feature a fireplace upstairs and baked-to-order fresh bread. What better way to ease into a Milano state of mind?

Breathwork

Need to take a breather between all of the shows, parties and posing for street-style photographers? Head to a Breathwork session, where that’s all you have to do — breathe. MNDFL offers 30-minute, drop-in sessions in Greenwich Village, or if you’re looking for a more immersive experience, Sky Ting Yoga in Chinatown is offering a one-off workshop coupled with a sound bath on Feb. 10.

Isaac Mizrahi At The Carlyle

The designer is showing this fashion week — but we don’t mean a ready-to-wear collection. Mizrahi blends surprisingly smooth vocals and bawdy self-deprecating humor in a limited-engagement cabaret act, “Does This Song Make Me Look Fat?” at Café Carlyle at 35 East 76 Street through Feb. 11. Backed by a five-piece band, the multitalented Mizrahi croons standards like Cole Porter’s “It’s Bad for Me” and encourages an audience sing-a-long for his rendition of Elton John’s classic, “Your Song.”

Bonnie Lucas “Young Lady”

JTT’s latest exhibition is apt to inspire both dreamers and closeted hoarders in search of new ways to repurpose some of their “stuff.” New York-based artist Bonnie Lucas presents “Young Lady,” a solo exhibition made mainly from mass-produced products the artist collected from Chinatown shopping trips. Using baby toys, sewing supplies, party favors and other items marketed heavily toward housewives and mothers, Lucas offers a wondrous — and at times, eerie — take on childlike imagery.

LONDON

Untitled

Mixologist Tony Conigliaro looked to Andy Warhol to inspire his latest venture in East London, “Untitled.” The Dalston bar is aiming to bring the city’s creative community together — known for flocking to the area — just like Warhol did in the Sixties with his Silver Factory. The space, which has a raw feel with exposed piping and concrete furniture, features big communal tables while the walls are covered in works by local artists. As for the drinks, drawing on his knowledge of “molecular mixology” Conigliaro created 12 cocktails which evoke a single sight, smell or memory — Snow is among the biggest hits.

Disrepute

The latest addition to the list of London’s members bars, Disrepute is setting itself apart by adopting a more lenient approach to the way it picks its members: an interest in “luxurious libations and civilized late-night conversations” being the only requirement. The 100-seat basement bar, situated a stone’s throw from Carnaby Street, offers an intimate space with glamorous touches, nodding to its impressive heritage. It was previously known as the Pinstripe Club, a notorious Soho institution where the social elite, famous politicians and stars like Audrey Hepburn partied in its basement during the Sixties. The new owners aim to bring back the era’s frivolity and celebrate hedonism.

David Hockney At the Tate

The Tate’s latest exhibition pays homage to one of Britain’s most popular artists, David Hockney, and the diversity of his work, which ranges from photography to painting, drawing and video. Hockney, who has proven to be an ongoing source of inspiration for some of London’s most celebrated designers such as Paul Smith, Christopher Bailey and Erdem Moralioglu, continues to evolve and experiment with different media as he approaches his 80th birthday. “There’s 60 years of work in the show and I think there’s a continuity to my work, an attitude to time and space. Time is elastic and I play with that idea; when you’re painting it’s now and I like to live in the now, that’s all there is, really,” said the artist, adding that he was “quite impressed” by the Tate exhibition, which opens Feb. 9 and will run until May.

MILAN

Sakeya

Opened in December, this bistro and bar is the first Milanese spot dedicated to sake. Created by Sake Company founder Lorenzo Ferraboschi and his wife, Maiko Takashima, the elegant location offers over 200 varieties of the Japanese rice-based drink as well as an array of original Japanese dishes.

Ceresio 7 Gym & Spa

Dsquared2 creative directors Dean and Dan Caten are expanding their Milan Ceresio 7 project with a gym and spa. The club will be divided into four different areas: Gym & Fitness, Beauty Spa & Wellness, Metabolism & Nutrition and Medical. The spot is expected to open later this month.

Dialogo nel buio

Have you ever wondered how blind people feel? “Dialogo nel buio” is an initiative promoted by Milan’s Institute of Blind People offering a sensitive experience in a completely dark location. Drinks and aperitivo are served at Cafè Noir while dinner is at TrattoNero.