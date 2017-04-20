Demi Moore has sold her uber-luxe Manhattan triplex penthouse for $45 million, which is $30 million less than the original asking price.

The penthouse at the top of the south tower of Manhattan’s famous Emery-Roth-designed twin-peaked San Remo building first hit the market in April 2015 for $75 million and then was later reduced to $59 million, listing records showed.

Nevertheless, despite taking a $30 million hit on the asking price, the final sale price for her penthouse still dwarfs the next most expensive property to have ever changed hands at the Upper West Side co-op, which was sold for $26.4 million. The buyer is listed on property records as M2 Trust.

Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis purchased the penthouse, which has 7,000 square feet of living space plus an additional 1,500 square feet of wraparound terraces with views of Central Park and the city, in 1990 from “Saturday Night Fever” producer Robert Stigwood.

The 54-year-old “Indecent Proposal” actress, who was also previously married to Ashton Kutcher, told the New York Times in 2015 that the apartment is “too magnificent not to be lived in full time” and that’s why she decided to sell.

Moore and Willis are not the only famous faces to have lived at the San Remo. Others include Donna Karan, Steven Spielberg, Glenn Close, Tiger Woods, Diane Keaton, Dustin Hoffman and the late Steve Jobs, according to The Times. Madonna, on the other hand, was famously rejected by the co-op board.

The listing agent, Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, and a spokesperson for Moore did not respond immediately to request for comment.