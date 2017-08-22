Noma is returning home to Copenhagen at the end of the year — but first, a trip to the Big Apple.

Danish chef René Redzepi’s experimental restaurant — often heralded as the “best in the world” — will be the latest to pop-up Spring Place in downtown Manhattan, following French haunt Caviar Kaspia’s residency. While few details have been unveiled, Noma will host a limited series of private dinners at the members’ club, beginning with a cocktail reception on September 9. The news was revealed to members in the club’s monthly journal.

It isn’t Noma’s first trip Stateside — the restaurant popped up in New York with the entire kitchen staff in tow for one night in support of artist Simon Birch’s 14th Factory Foundation. The upcoming Spring Place residency continues Noma’s worldwide journey. The restaurant has previously popped up in Tokyo, Japan and Sydney and earlier this spring the chef brought the restaurant to Tulum, Mexico, where he ran a pop-up alongside his entire staff for the month of April. And of course, taste doesn’t come cheap: the Tulum tasting menu costs $600 a person.

Redzepi voluntarily closed his restaurant, which originally opened in 2003, in early 2017 to reopen in a new permanent location, complete with an urban farm and greenhouse.

