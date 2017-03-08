Out of 52 permanent members of my studio 43 of them are women. Happy International Women's day, especially to my team of amazing, strong women. British Vogue March 2015. Photographed by Juergen Teller. Styled by Jane How #internationalwomensday #throwback

A post shared by ERDEM (@erdemlondon) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:12pm PST