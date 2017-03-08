Carolina Herrera celebrates International Women's Day

Instagram



Below, a collection of how designers, celebrities and models celebrated International Women’s Day on Instagram.

Women's day is everyday. #CarolinaHerrera

A post shared by Carolina Herrera (@houseofherrera) on

Happy International Women's Day!! #marchesa #womenempowerment #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on

Happy international women's day 👊🏽❤

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

❤S/O WOMEN! ❤#internationalwomensday

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Ladies first #internationalwomensday

A post shared by PROTAGONIST (@protagonistnyc) on

My favorite person in the world ma maman❤ love your mommies/women in your life today and every day

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on

We are strong, we are powerful, we are women #InternationalWomensDay #Strength #strongertogether

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

I honor my mother, Marian Badi, as my SheHero…. Who is your SheHero? #SheHero #internationalwomensday

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

Grateful to be surrounded by the strongest women #happyinternationalwomensday #girlpower 💙

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

Happy women's day ❤✊️

A post shared by Hanne Gaby Odiele (@hannegabysees) on

