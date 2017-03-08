Below, a collection of how designers, celebrities and models celebrated International Women’s Day on Instagram.
Today I wear red but every day I endeavor to empower women. In honor of international women's day we will be giving a portion of our sales for the whole month to the LES girls club, an organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and nurturing the next generation of female leaders #womentogether #internationalwomensday #resist #thefutureisours ❤️💪🏼💪🏽💪🏿❤️
It's time to end all forms of discrimination. Let's support and love one another. Happy Women's Day for all women around the world! #equality #loveistheanswer #weareone #internationalwomensday ❤🌎 É hora de acabar com todas as formas de discriminação. Vamos apoiar e amar uns aos outros. Feliz dia das mulheres para todas mulheres ao redor do mundo! #igualdade #oamoréaresposta #diainternacionaldasmulheres
This #InternationalWomensDay I wanted to honor a few of the brave and brilliant women whose life stories and accomplishments have inspired me (and countless others) to reach higher, work harder, and dare to do the impossible. Today we celebrate you, the icons, artists, nerds, explorers, activists who make our world better every day. Happy #IWD2017
I will raise my children to be beautiful human beings and powerful men who understand how magnificent women are. I believe that all women, all over the world, are beautiful, whole and powerful. They should be honored like goddesses, not just on International Women’s Day, but every day. We must continue to lift each other up, believe in ourselves and not hold back from this truth. #InternationalWomensDay