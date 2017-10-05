Name: Diet Prada
Age: Unknown
Hails From: Instagram
Résumé: More than 30,000 followers (and counting); an Instagram takeover on Gucci’s official handle
Why We Care: What happens when an Instagram account is your own worst critic? For Alessandro Michele, the answer was easy: invite whoever runs it to take over Gucci’s official handle.
Diet Prada, a must-follow for fashion lovers, has become a runway referee that calls out designers for, as its bio says, “knocking each other off.” The account was one of the first to point out the similarities between Michele’s 2018 Gucci resort collection and the designs of Harlem tailor Dapper Dan. Its founder recently took a meeting with APC’s Jean Touitou and was invited to Miu Miu’s show at Paris Fashion Week.
Diet Prada’s razor-sharp references indicate that its founder is a fashion historian through and through, and its no-holds-barred approach makes it clear that no one in the industry is safe. So who’s the brains behind the blows? We may never know, though this much has been revealed: it’s a fashion insider who prefers to remain anonymous.
Phoebe are the rumors true?? Is your time at @celine drawing to a close? Sublime collection, but we hope it wasn't you who let the interns ransack recent shows and draw heavy inspiration from a draping test you gave to a candidate who you didn't end up hiring. Yes that last image is the test done AT the Céline studio in London. And yes…those opening jackets also resemble some Juun J pieces, but the draping test says it all… #celine #phoebephilo #rumors #fashionweek #pfw #pfwss18 #ss18 #gossip #prada #classical #knockoff #menswear #loewe #jwanderson #peplum #corsetbelt #juunj #tailoring #designtest #ootd #wiwt #dietprada
