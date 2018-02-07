Donatella Versace’s Insta-famous pup has landed the starring role she deserves. Versace, the brand, today revealed the arrival of a capsule collection in honor of the Year of the Dog, and the featured model of choice is none other than Miss Audrey, the Jack Russell terrier.

In campaign images illustrated by Rafael Mantesso, Audrey, “a feisty canine with a keen sense of fashion,” claims her stake as Dog of the Year. The pint-sized pup models an oversized T-shirt (very on trend), wears a handbag, sniffs a wallet and stares longingly outside of an airplane window. Such a good girl.

In total, the capsule collection includes Swarovski-embellished T-shirts for men and women, a metal key chain, document cases, pouches, backpacks and wallets. There is also a special edition of the DV One bag decorated with a peony flower charm — a symbol of prosperity and honor in Chinese culture.

The bag comes in both a top-handle style and as a clutch with a chain shoulder strap, and is available in a red dégradé color variant to represent good luck and joy. Dedicated to the capsule’s leading lady, it has been named The Audrey Edition DV One.

Ranging in price from $550 to $3,450, the lunar year-inspired capsule collection is available now on Versace’s web site. Click through the gallery to see the campaign images, featuring Audrey.

