For most, Dover Street Market is a lot closer than Quemado, New Mexico.

Dia Art Foundation is collaborating with the fashion retailer to celebrate the launch of two books focused on the late contemporary artist Walter De Maria, “Artists on Walter De Maria” and “Walter De Maria: The Lightning Field.” The latter title features photography of De Maria’s site-specific installation located in the remote high desert of western New Mexico, which was commissioned by Dia in 1977. And in case you get inspired while shopping, “The Lighting Field” is still receiving visitors today, through a structured reservation-based system.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of that land art, as well as two other De Maria works commissioned by Dia — “The New York Earth Room” and “The Vertical Earth Kilometer” — Comme des Garçons has designed a limited-edition wallet that will be available for purchase during the pop-up. Running Nov. 16 to 27, the temporary bookstore will be set up as a reading room and feature several other titles published by the art foundation in addition to the two new titles.

