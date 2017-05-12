Two years after the beloved Masterpiece Classic series ended its six-year run, “Downton Abbey” will be back, this time in feature-film form. The show has been confirmed to get the movie treatment, with casting announcements to come and filming to begin in September.

The script will be written by “Downton” writer Julian Fellowes and produced with Carnival Films. Fellowes was reportedly so hopeful that the series would be made into a film that he wrote a script in advance just in case.

Since the show wrapped, the cast has been busy turning into major movie stars. Michelle Dockery appeared in the Charlotte Rampling film “The Sense of an Ending,” and stars in the TV series “Good Behavior.”

Lily James, who portrayed Lady Rose MacClare, was well on her way to movie stardom in 2015 when she stared as the title character in “Cinderella.” In addition to acting she has partnered with Burberry, appearing in the brand’s campaign film “The Tale of Thomas Burberry” and My Burberry fragrance campaign, and most recently wearing the brand to the 2017 Met Gala.

“I think from doing ‘Downton Abbey’ my style really changed,” she told WWD last year, “because I understood accessorizing, because every morning I’d go into my trailer and there’d be different necklaces and earrings and gloves and handbags, and depending on my outfit, I’d pick what I would wear with it. So I learned a lot from Rose’s fashion, actually.”

