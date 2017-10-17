Dylan Lauren is having a “Sweet 16” party.

Lauren opened the first location of her candy store, Dylan’s Candy Bar, on Third Avenue in Manhattan in 2001. To celebrate 16 years in business, she’s throwing a bash at her flagship on Tuesday night, and commemorating the milestone with a charitable component. She tapped a list of famous folk, including Julianne Moore, Jessica Alba, and her father Ralph Lauren, to create mosaics out of — what else? — candy. The colorful mosaics will be auctioned off to support the philanthropic cause of each participant’s choice. Here, an exclusive first look at some of the artwork to be unveiled during tonight’s party.

