Earlier this year, Emma Roberts and her friend Karah Preiss founded Belletrist, a book club community targeted toward women. The actress, who stars alongside Julianne Nicholson in “Who We Are Now” — premiering at the Toronto Film Festival today — shared a few book recommendations during the opening night of 29 Rooms in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.



“I just read ‘The Light We Lost’ by Jill Santopolo, and I really loved that,” said Roberts. “One of my favorite books of the past year has been ‘Sweetbitter’ by Stephanie Danler, I loved that book. That is just such an amazing story.

“And I love anything by Joan Didion. Her short story collection ‘Slouching Towards Bethlehem’ is one of my all-time favorites. It has a short story about John Wayne that’s just so romantic and beautiful and nostalgic — love him,” she continued. “Joan Didion’s my all-time favorite.”