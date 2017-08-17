And the Highest-Paid Actress in Hollywood Is…

Emma Stone.

The 28-year-old actress has had quite the year. Following her best supporting actress nomination in 2015 for “Birdman,” the redhead picked up an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for best actress, all for her starring role in Damien Chazelle’s musical drama “La La Land.” All of the accolades added up for Stone, who this week was declared the highest paid actress of 2017 by Forbes, reportedly earning a pretax $26 million over the past 12 months.

She passes last year’s top-earner Jennifer Lawrence, who this year raked in a paltry $24 million, landing her at number three spot. (Number two on the list? Jennifer Aniston.)

Next up this year, Stone is starring alongside Steve Carell in the Seventies era film “Battle of the Sexes” as tennis player Billie Jean King. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the picture will be released on Sept. 22 and is already generating awards season hype. Also on the docket are leading roles in “The Favourite” and “Cruella,” in which she’s been cast to play the villainous PETA-offender Cruella de Vil.

But let’s not forget about Lawrence. The “Hunger Games” actress and September Vogue cover girl is starring in Darren Aronofsky’s much-anticipated film “Mother!,” also out this September.

Let the awards season games begin!