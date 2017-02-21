The mystery of who would be the first celebrity to wear the brand new Oscar de la Renta has been solved — and with it came a whole new celeb fashion Instagram account to follow.

That would be one Emma Watson, who unveiled her Oscar red-carpet moment via her newly launched Instagram account, “The Press Tour.” Done in partnership with her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the account — already at 258,000 followers at press time — will track her looks for the press tour of “Beauty and the Beast,” and will simultaneously shine a spotlight on the eco-fashion brands she is dressed in.

“About to set off on day one of the @beautyandthebeast press tour with Team Watson,” the actress wrote on her personal Instagram account over the weekend, unveiling the project. “Hello Paris! Bonjour! I’ve started a new Instagram called @the_press_tour so you can follow our journey. I hope you enjoy seeing what goes on behind the scenes. It takes a village!”

Though only a few posts deep, the account so far has given behind-the-scenes looks into her outfits by Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and custom Louis Vuitton. Each post shares that the outfits have been “verified” by the brand agency Eco-Age.

In the first look, Watson wears a Stella McCartney coat, a label she highlighted for being “the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics.” Her Oscar de la Renta pieces, fresh from Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s debut collection at the helm of the house, are a “Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier,” she captioned. The ensemble is paired with handmade organic silk Burberry pumps.

Her most recent look is her first custom piece of the press tour, done by Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton. “The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles,” Watson writes. “These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill.”

The account will undoubtedly be one to follow for a behind-the-scenes look at Watson’s promotion of the film, which, given the actress’ preference to keep out of the spotlight, seems to speak to her desire to promote sustainable fashion. Is eco finally red-carpet chic?