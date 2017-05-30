Emmy Rossum wed “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail this past weekend wearing custom Carolina Herrera.

The designer shared a photo of herself with the bride pre-ceremony. Rossum donned Herrera’s off-the-shoulder embroidered gown and a floor-length veil for her nuptials at Central Synagogue in the Upper East Side and celebratory post-ceremony dinner at the Guggenheim Museum. Guests included “Mr. Robot” stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater as well as Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy and Hilary Swank.

Showtime series “Shameless” shared its congratulations for its longtime star, writing on twitter, “Congratulations to @ emmyrossum & @ samesmail! Wishing you all the love and happiness.” Her costar Steve Howey wrote “Congratulations to our #Shameless matriarch @emmyrossum and @samesmail on tying the knot! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness,” while Shanola Hampton added, “We partied and partied some more! This celebration of @emmyrossum and @samesmail’s union was epic! So happy for the both of them!”

Esmail directed Rossum in the 2014 film “Comet;” the pair went on to date for a few years before getting engaged in summer 2017. Rossum will next appear in “Hard Powder” along with Laura Dern and Liam Neeson.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on May 29, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Anderson as flower girl to the most beautiful bride I have ever seen. @emmyrossum A post shared by MANDANA DAYANI (@mandanadayani) on May 29, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Photobooth fun with my favorites! A post shared by Dorie Golkin Smith (@doriegolkin) on May 29, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

More Coverage From WWD.com:

Five Minutes With ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Star Brenton Thwaites

Sam Riley Takes a Shot in “Free Fire”

Freida Pinto Takes a Stance in “Guerrilla”

Sienna Miller on Motherhood, Being ‘Shy and Weird,’ and Taking on Tennessee Williams