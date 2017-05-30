MILAN — Giorgio Armani has opened an Emporio Armani café and restaurant in Bologna.

The new venue, the second in Italy after the historic venue on Milan’s Via Manzoni, is located inside the city’s Galleria Cavour luxury shopping arcade.

The space, which spans on 3,230 square feet, includes three different areas — a café, a restaurant hosting 42 people and an outside space, which can accommodate 25 guests.

“Bologna represents an important tourism destination and I’m particularly proud of this opening in one of the city’s most significant shopping destinations,” said Giorgio Armani. “This second Emporio Armani Café in Italy is part of the group’s strategy aimed at reinforcing its presence in our country’s restaurant business. The balance between local and international is crucial for us and reflects Emporio’s philosophy rooted in a modern and urban style.”

Developed by Armani himself in collaboration with an in-house team of architects, the space features a combination of light and dark wood with hints of light blue and red. Movable bronzed metallic portals separate the different areas.

The café features marble-like walls in a mother-of-pearl white tone, a light-colored durmast floor, as well as a lacquered counter, which also displays the Armani Dolci offerings.

The restaurant serves different menus for lunch and dinner, both focused on simple, genuine Italian dishes.

The Giorgio Amani group also operates Emporio Armani cafés and restaurants in Paris, Cannes, Munich, New York, Santiago de Chile, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Tokyo.

Last October, Armani celebrated the restyling of Milan’s Armani/Privé club. Spanning over 6,890 square feet, the venue, which can accommodate 500 people, has been reorganized to host a lounge area with a main bar, a dance floor with a console, as well a more intimate bar area.