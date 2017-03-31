Emporio Armani is launching a new project called Automat Radio, debuting at the upcoming Milan Design Week.

On Wednesday, a music truck housing an independent radio station will take the street of Milan. DJ, producer and journalist Lele Sacchi will develop a radio program, including DJ sets and interviews with international artists and designers. Along with a customized vending machine, selling exclusive products, as well as food and beverage, the trunk will feature a system of fixed cameras, which will enable Automat Radio to live-stream its program on a dedicated web channel.

Starting from the Navigli area, the trunk — during the week — will reach different areas of the city, including the central Triennale and Brera districts, as well as the Ventura/Lambrate and Tortona areas.

In the next six months, Automat Radio will join the most interesting events and festivals across Italy, stopping in different regions, such as Piedmont, Lazio, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Sicily. Then, the trunk will make a European road trip, touching several locations, including Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Ibiza and Paris. The trip will end in London in September during the city’s fashion week.

This Sunday, those running the annual Milan Marathon will wear exclusive T-shirts by EA7 Emporio Armani, which will be the title and technical sponsor of the sport event for the next two years.

The T-shirt, printed with a maxi EA7 Emporio Armani logo on the back, will be available in two colors, white and red, one for those running the marathon and the other for those competing in the relay race. For the first time, the official T-shirt will also come in a fit dedicated to women.

For this edition, Ethiopian legendary marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie designed a new map, which will allow runners to admire the most important monuments in Milan, from the Duomo cathedral to the new skyscrapers in the Garibaldi district.