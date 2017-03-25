It’s Equinox à la carte.

Since the luxury fitness club’s inception 25 years ago, the only way to regularly participate in group classes was with a monthly membership — until now. Project by Equinox, which opened this week in New York, is the brand’s first stand-alone studio offering nonmembers the chance to sweat it out with some of the industry’s most enthusiastic trainers.

“This is like seeing ‘Hamilton’ with Lin-Manuel Miranda,” explained Chloe Heckman, senior director of business development for Equinox. “There’s this energy and passion that is not replicable.”

While it’s easy to get lost in the myriad fitness options available today, Project avows to set itself apart by their team of dedicated trainers. With $35 classes ranging from Cardio Dance to HIIT, each 50-minute offering is held in a paired-down studio space in NoLIta and led by an instructor who designed that specific program.

“They’re bats–t passionate,” noted Heckman of the studio’s current professional roster that includes Nike master trainer Kirsty Godso and former Beyoncé backup dancer Traci Copeland. “These guys want to teach you what gets them in the shape that they’re in.”

Behind the ground-level studio is a raised lounge area specifically designed for clients to mingle with instructors over a complimentary Juice Press coffee before or after they’ve had their proverbial butts kicked. “We’re really trying to facilitate this creative collaborative community where no one’s afraid to share with each other and help each other grow,” Heckman added.