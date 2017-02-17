london fashion week fall 2017 Michael Halpern

Inspirations behind Michael Halpern's collection





London Fashion Week Fall 2017: Designer Inspirations >>
Roland Mouret, Hussein Chalayan, Markus Lupfer among others share their fall 2017 inspirations.

Marques' Almeida fall 2017 inspiration

“We have been inspired by Nina Simone and the photography of Malick Sidibe which highlights the power of an individual’s sense of self and freedom.” — Marques’ Almeida  Courtesy

Michael Halpern: A Native New Yorker Takes on London >>
The designer will stage his first presentation at London Fashion Week Fall 2017.



A look from Halpern’s graduate collection. He describes his aesthetic with words such as “glamour, extreme opulence, texture and vibrancy,” and said his fall 2017 outing is “definitely a growth from my Masters collection. I’m playing more with the idea of pushing the extreme glamour and volume of the silhouette while staying true to the ethos of the brand. My basic is a multi-colored, sequin polo neck.”  Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

London Fashion Week Preview: Huishan Zhang’s Cross-Cultural Alphabet >>
The designer, a rising figure on London’s fashion scene, combines Eastern and Western sensibilities.

Huishan Zhang

“I can remember trying to explain to my mother what ‘fashion design’ was. There were no specific words in Chinese for it, so it took me a while,” said the 34-year-old who first studied fine art and fashion at New Zealand’s Massey University, and later gained bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Central Saint Martins in London. “I told her it was a little like being a tailor, or a seamstress — but so much more — and that if it all went wrong, at least I could make clothes for her.”  Jamie Stoker/WWD

London Retailers Ready for LFW >>
As London ramps up for its moment in fashion’s sun, here are five retailers bringing new concepts and product mixes to the scene.

London Fashion Week Preview: Five Hot Stores

Selfridges is tapping into technology and created a tech hub in association with Bullboat, a distributor of consumer electronic products.  Manu Valcarce/ WWD

London Fashion Week Fall 2017: Ones to Watch >>
Check out some emerging names showing their fall collections during London Fashion Week.

A look from the Alistair James fall collection.

A look from the Alistair James fall collection. Backstory: Walsh and Wise met while working at Alexander McQueen and launched their label last year.  Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

Roberta Einer with a model in a look from her collection.

Born and raised in Estonia, Einer moved to London and graduated in 2015 with a B.A. in Fashion Design from the University of Westminster. She was the winner of the Saks Fifth Avenue Emerging Designer Showcase in 2016. Einer interned for Mary Katrantzou and Alexander McQueen before heading to Paris for a job as an embroidery and print design assistant at Balmain. She said that her time at Katrantzou and McQueen had a “clear influence” on her aesthetic and she learned an “awful lot of print” at the latter.  Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

A look from A.W.A.K.E.

A look from A.W.A.K.E. The Russian-born, Belgian-raised and London-based designer named her label as an acronym for All Wonderful Adventures Kindle Enthusiasm. The 35-year old designer studied at Istituto Marangoni Milan, and worked at various publications doing styling, art direction and photography before starting her collection.  Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

Things To Do During London Fashion Week >>
When the show-going becomes simply too much to handle, never fear, fashionistas: Each city is ripe with a cultural smattering to help recharge the batteries.

Disrepute

DisreputeThe latest addition to the list of London’s members bars, Disrepute is setting itself apart by adopting a more lenient approach to the way it picks its members: an interest in “luxurious libations and civilized late-night conversations” being the only requirement.  Giles Christopher

Missguided’s Ascent: Founder Nitin Passi Talks Retail, Launching Men’s Wear, and Teaming With Jourdan Dunn for London Fashion Week >>
The Manchester-based high street retailer is investing in brick-and-mortar stores and new categories to sustain growth.

Missguided x Pamela Anderson

Missguided x Pamela Anderson. A collaboration between the retailer, known for its tongue-in-cheek pink website, and Jourdan Dunn will make its debut on Friday, Feb. 17, the first day of London Fashion Week, while the launch of a women’s fragrance and a new men’s wear label called Menace are slated for later this year.  Courtesy

