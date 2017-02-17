A look from Halpern’s graduate collection. He describes his aesthetic with words such as “glamour, extreme opulence, texture and vibrancy,” and said his fall 2017 outing is “definitely a growth from my Masters collection. I’m playing more with the idea of pushing the extreme glamour and volume of the silhouette while staying true to the ethos of the brand. My basic is a multi-colored, sequin polo neck.”
Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD
“I can remember trying to explain to my mother what ‘fashion design’ was. There were no specific words in Chinese for it, so it took me a while,” said the 34-year-old who first studied fine art and fashion at New Zealand’s Massey University, and later gained bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Central Saint Martins in London. “I told her it was a little like being a tailor, or a seamstress — but so much more — and that if it all went wrong, at least I could make clothes for her.”
Jamie Stoker/WWD
A look from the Alistair James fall collection. Backstory: Walsh and Wise met while working at Alexander McQueen and launched their label last year.
Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD
Born and raised in Estonia, Einer moved to London and graduated in 2015 with a B.A. in Fashion Design from the University of Westminster. She was the winner of the Saks Fifth Avenue Emerging Designer Showcase in 2016. Einer interned for Mary Katrantzou and Alexander McQueen before heading to Paris for a job as an embroidery and print design assistant at Balmain. She said that her time at Katrantzou and McQueen had a “clear influence” on her aesthetic and she learned an “awful lot of print” at the latter.
Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD
A look from A.W.A.K.E. The Russian-born, Belgian-raised and London-based designer named her label as an acronym for All Wonderful Adventures Kindle Enthusiasm. The 35-year old designer studied at Istituto Marangoni Milan, and worked at various publications doing styling, art direction and photography before starting her collection.
Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD
DisreputeThe latest addition to the list of London’s members bars, Disrepute is setting itself apart by adopting a more lenient approach to the way it picks its members: an interest in “luxurious libations and civilized late-night conversations” being the only requirement.
Giles Christopher
Missguided x Pamela Anderson. A collaboration between the retailer, known for its tongue-in-cheek pink website, and Jourdan Dunn will make its debut on Friday, Feb. 17, the first day of London Fashion Week, while the launch of a women’s fragrance and a new men’s wear label called Menace are slated for later this year.
Courtesy