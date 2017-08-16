The House of Peroni is returning to New York, this time with the help of musician St. Vincent.

Since 2013, the Italian beer brand has launched pop-up creative hubs that have been curated by makers including art director Simon Costin, architect Andrea Morgante and Margherita Missoni. Last year’s installment in New York, the city’s first edition, was curated by photographer Francesco Carrozzini and featured collaborations with artists such as Vanessa Beecroft and costume designer Catherine Martin.

“I’ll be drawing upon the surrealism of Fellini, the whimsy of the Memphis movement, and the vibrancy of the modern Italian culture to curate various multi-medium experiences that are ultimately inspired by Italian art, culture, and design. I’m excited for what’s to come,” said St. Vincent.

The public popup will run Oct. 5 to 8 in SoHo with a schedule of performances, talks and artistic installations. This fall, St. Vincent will also kick off her 2017 world tour “Fear the Future” with a performance in London on Oct. 17.

More from the Eye:

Kaitlyn Dever Raises Her Voice

Lucy Boynton Hits Her Stride

Alison Brie Readies to Rumble

Laura Harrier and Stylist Danielle Nachmani on Her ‘Effortless’ Red Carpet ‘Spider-Man’ Style