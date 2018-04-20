New Zealand director Pietra Brettkelly is debuting her latest film, a documentary on the designer Guo Pei, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday. The documentary looks at the Chinese designer’s breakout in 2015, when Rihanna wore one of her over-the-top designs to the Met Gala, through her 2017 “Legend” runway show in Paris. The film places the designer in context of the Chinese economic climate, and features interviews with Pei, Jack Tsao, Philip Treacy and Wendi Murdoch, among others.

Here, take a first look at footage from the film ahead of its Saturday world premiere.