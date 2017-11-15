The first trailer for FX’s upcoming installment of “American Crime Story,” which centers on the murder of Gianni Versace, has been released.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” stars Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versae; Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan; Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, Gianni’s longtime partner, and Édgar Ramírez as Gianni. The series will premiere on Jan. 17.

Ryan Murphy is once again behind the series, which is the second installment in his “American Crime Story” series after the O.J. Simpson trial in season one of the show.

The Versace series follows the designer’s 1997 murder at his home in Miami, and is based on the book by Maureen Orth, “Vulgar Favors.”

