Even if your days will be busy running from one business appointment to another, there’s always a little down time. Here, some suggestipns on how to live Florence at its best from morning to night.

9 a.m.: They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it can’t be otherwise if you stop by S.Forno, a family-run bakery that has been serving early-morning treats for more than 100 years. Whether you’re in the mood for scones, panini filled with chocolate chips, daily cakes or old-school jam, bread and butter, the bakery’s tasty menu has sweet and savory options for everyone. Walking down the cobbled streets of the Santo Spirito district, where S.Forno is located, you can’t help but be drawn inside by the mouthwatering aromas of freshly baked pastries and American coffee. Just sit down inside the small and vintage dining room and wait. Breakfast is served.

3r Via Santa Monaca, 50124, Florence

Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

+39 055 239 8580

ilsantobevitore.com

11 a.m.: No better way than a shopping session to kick off the day. Check out the new Golden Goose Deluxe Brand store, which carries the company’s edgy and urban collections for men and women. In a nod to the brand’s Venetian roots, the location has been revamped, bringing the historic building back to life: Walls are covered with antique mirrors and scratched Rubelli’s silk wallpapers, while the black-and-white marble flooring lights up the space, paying homage to the headquarters in Venice. To mark the opening, which will be celebrated with a cocktail party on June 14, customers at the Florence store will have the chance to buy the label’s brand-new Flag/Flr leather tote, exclusively available here, as well as cowboy ankle boots. Displayed through a dedicated installation, these boots are definitely made for walking.

19r Via della Vigna Nuova

goldengoosedeluxebrand.com

1 p.m.: While Italian food is always a great idea, sometimes it’s just time to try something different. Modernity and tradition meet at Ararat, an Armenian restaurant offering traditional dishes in a tasteful, airy environment. Start with the Pasuts Tolma, cabbage wraps filled with beans, and then try the signature meat skewer served with stewed vegetables.

32r Borgo la Croce, 50121, Florence

Monday to Friday noon-3 p.m.; 7-11 p.m.

+39 375 515 3626

araratrestaurant.it

3 p.m.: After lunch, the Steve McCurry. Icons exhibition will provide some food for thought, as Plato would say. The retrospective displays around 100 images from the American photographer’s archives, and offers insight into his 40-year career. He traveled across India, Japan, Cuba, Brazil and Afghanistan, among other countries, to shoot his vivid and emotional images, capturing “war and poetry, pain and joy, wonder and irony,” explained curator Biba Giacchetti. Also in the exhibition, visitors will find an unexpected and moving video produced by National Geographic that documents the search for the actual “Afghan Girl” from the iconic 1986 portrait, 17 years after the shoot.

June 14-Sept. 16

Villa Bardini, Costa San Giorgio, 2 e Via dei Bardi 1rosso – 50125 Florence

Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

+39 055 20066206

+39 055 2638599

info@bardinipeyron.it

villabardini.it

5 p.m.: Staying fit is an essential part of Pitti’s survival kit and before sipping a glass of wine you’ll probably want work out. Lungarno Fitness Studio offers a range of options, spanning from private sessions with a personal trainer to group classes of Pilates and yoga, as well as the signature “Tone Circuit” to boost your muscular tone. After sweating it out at the gym, the studio gives its guests the chance to relax at the wellness center equipped with a steam room and a sauna. It also offers massages, including the Thai, aromatherapy and Hawaiian Lomi-Lomi styles.

31/r Lungarno Guicciardini, 50125 Florence

Monday to Saturday 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

+39 055 238 1912

lungarnofitness.it

7 p.m.: It’s aperitivo time! Feel wild, young and free at TSH Lavagnini, a new hotel that boast it’s a co-living and co-working destination The Student Hotel group is officially opening in Florence on July 1, but even though the structure is still closed, during Pitti Uomo it will host evening events on its stunning rooftop. Don’t miss it for a refreshing swim in the pool, yummy bites and cocktails with a difference.

70-72 Viale Spartaco Lavagnini, 50129 Florence

Evening events from June 12-14 from 5 to 8 p.m.

9 p.m.: After a busy day it’s time to sit down and relax. Adagio, which means “slow” in English, offers a calm, chilled-out atmosphere where one can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine revisited with a modern twist. In the bright venue, where white is combined with light-toned wood for a natural feel, guests can taste some signature Tuscan dishes, including a selection of locally cured meats, the liver terrine and the legendary Florentine steak, but also more unexpected options. For example, Adagio is serving the “Erotic Ravioli,” which are hand-made ravioli filled with different types of meat and served with an onion and ginger dressing. Don’t forget to check out the wine list, which offers a wide range of bottles from Italian niche suppliers. Bon appétit!

79/r Via De’ Macci, 50122, Florence

Monday to Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

+39 055 051 7094

adagiofirenze.it

11 p.m.: For night owls, a pit stop at Bitter Bar is essential. Located in the central Sant’Ambrogio neighborhood, this bar is infused with a charming Twenties atmosphere. Sipping one of the excellent cocktails while enjoying some good jazz music will make you feel like a character out of “The Great Gatsby” movie. The list created by bartender Cristian Guitti, including infusions and smoked preparations, features a range of tempting drinks, such as Sicilian Mambo, a mix of rum, pepper jam, mint, lime and dark chocolate, while the Punch Ball contains rum, mojito, lime, anchovies, coconut, passion fruit, pineapple and India Pale Ale.

28r Via di Mezzo, Florence

+39 340 549 9258

bitterbarfirenze.it

1 a.m.: When it’s finally time to go to sleep, the legendary Hotel Savoy, part of the Rocco Forte Hotels group, offers the best in terms of comfort and elegance. After a six-month renovation, the legendary five-star hotel, which was originally built in 1893, has reopened with a new, fresh design concept. The lobby, featuring an impressive high ceiling, was revamped with a combination of contemporary elements and Renaissance-inspired references. The space’s white tone was also peppered with the colorful touches of Emilio Pucci’s prints, which are featured on cushions, velvet armchairs and a handmade carpet. The rooms, which are now 80, were renovated and enlarged to offer an uber-luxurious, joyful experience. Buona notte under the Florentine starred sky!

7 Piazza della Repubblica, 50123 Florence

+39 055 27351

roccofortehotels.com