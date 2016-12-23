Fondazione Prada, along with American media company Legendary Entertainment, will produce and finance a new experimental short movie by Oscar-winning film director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The short film, which will be produced through the application of advanced virtual reality technologies, will narrate the tough and dramatic experience of a group of people crossing the border between Mexico and the U.S.

ILMxLAB, the new laboratory for immersive entertainment from George Lucas’ Lucasfilm movie production house, will design the setting and the virtual characters.

Iñárritu’s short movie will be unveiled at the Fondazione Prada in Milan in the spring.

In January, the Mexican film director collaborated with Fondazione Prada on a film festival, called “Flesh, Mind and Spirit,” by selecting 15 movies screened at the art foundation’s headquarters inaugurated in 2015.

On Wednesday, Fondazione Prada opened an exhibition space dedicated to contemporary photography and visual arts called “Osservatorio [Observatory]” in Milan’s shopping arcade, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.