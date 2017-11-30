The Visible Award is coming to the U.S. for the first time.

The contest, which is underwritten by Fondazione Zegna, the philanthropic cultural arm of the Ermenegildo Zegna company, and Cittadellarte-Fondazione Pistoletto, an art and creativity laboratory from artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, seeks to offer a platform for artists who create socially inspired work.

The fourth edition will be held on Dec. 2 at the Queens Museum in New York and will feature the work of nine artists. The winner will be determined by public vote.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include presentations, discussion and debate followed by an open vote. The day will open with Pistoletto, who will introduce the event, and will include Laura Raicovich, director of the Queens Museum, who will host a debate between Matteo Lucchetti and Judith Wielander, codirectors of the Visible project, and Elvira Dyangani Ose, senior curator at Creative Time, a New York-based nonprofit arts organization, who will be the advocate for all of the projects.

Videos of the nine finalists’ projects are available for public review in advance of the event on Visible’s web site.

The Visible Award has been presented annually since 2013 when it debuted at the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. In 2015, it was organized in collaboration with Tate Liverpool at the Liverpool City Council.

The Queens Museum is in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and specializes in contemporary art. It was renovated in 2013 and now spans 105,000 square feet.