A Los Angeles-based creative collective known as Other People’s Children is hosting a pop-up for young creatives. Starting today, March 8, works by up-and-coming artists — including those of the celebrity children kind — will be on display at Melrose Crossing.

Featuring pieces by Frances Bean Cobain (daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain) and Tali Lennox (daughter of Annie Lennox and Uri Fruchtmann), the pop-up will operate as a concept store, giving emerging creatives the chance to both display and sell their art. The group exhibition also features Sasha Frolova, Riley Hillyer, Daria Kobayashi Ritch and Lilliya Scarlett, among others.

“Being from the outskirts of Los Angeles, I have often felt that there isn’t really a place for the weirdos here,” says co-curator Joanie Del Santo. “Everybody comes to L.A. to chase something or to be something they’re not. It’s a rarity to be involved in a project and movement that aims to do the complete opposite: give home to anyone who doesn’t feel they belong and allow them to be unequivocally themselves.”

“All the artists involved are hard-working, genuine people and made it pretty easy for us,” adds co-curator David Friend. “Overall, I’m excited for them and the opening.”

Other People’s Children x Melrose Crossing will also includes works from emerging designers like Jakob Hetzer, Reese Cooper, Saint Liberata and Sophie Dalah Jewelry, as well as musicians Girlyboi, Lucas Bin and Noah Dillon. It will run until April, exact date to be determined.

