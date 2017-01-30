President Trump’s ban on immigration led to protests in various U.S. cities this past weekend, just a week following the Women’s March on Washington went worldwide. The protests were centered around major U.S. landmarks, including the White House, Copley Square in Boston and Battery Park in Manhattan. Among those who joined Sunday afternoon’s #NoBanNoWall march in New York City were model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The immigration ban likely hit home for the sisters, whose parents are immigrants; their mother, Yolanda, hails from the Netherlands, and their father, Mohamed, was born in Israel. Both Gigi and Bella were born in Los Angeles.

Bella shared an image via Instagram from the march and in it, she’s holding up a sign that reads “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, atheists, Christians, Jews.” The words are arranged in such an order as to spell out the word “Human” with each religion.

Fellow protesters took notice of the sisters and captured the following video of them.

While Gigi and Bella took to the streets, others, including Zac Posen and Prabal Gurung, joined in on the #NoBanNoWall conversation via social media. Gurung shared a clip of “We Are the World,” the USA for Africa charity single written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. “I am an immigrant, and we are all immigrants,” he wrote in the caption field.

Though it’s an increasingly busy time in the fashion world, it seems as though designers and models are staying tuned to the political world as well.