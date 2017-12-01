A celebrity stylist’s work is never done. Between fittings, carpets and photo shoots, they’re constantly on the clock, planning future looks — and throwing together last-minute ones — all while crafting an individual aesthetic tailored to their clients’ needs.

In 2017, with the ubiquitous paparazzi, stylists must also consider that their clients could be photographed at any time doing mundane activities like walking down the street. These “off-duty” photos — and what celebrities wear in them — don’t just serve as TMZ fodder, they make up what the fashion world has come to refer to as celebrity street style.

“Street style is more about movement and effortlessness while [the] red carpet is about capturing something unforgettable,” says stylist Mimi Cuttrell. With Gigi Hadid as her client, Cuttrell is well aware of how click-hungry the paparazzi can be. If Gigi should exit a nondescript building and hop into a black SUV, you better believe a swarm of cameras will be there to turn those 30 seconds into a full-on photo opp.

the coolest, GG. @gigihadid #styledbymimicuttrell #styledbymigi A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer also recognizes just how popular celebrity street style has become. Her client Bella Hadid’s street style, which blends Nineties nostalgia with sportswear and vintage pieces, has garnered praise in the fashion world.

“Street style is about being authentic and true to yourself, wearing items that you look and feel great in, while at the same time, pushing the boundaries of what fashion is,” Sulcer says. She and Bella tend to “take more risks” with the model’s street style, while her red carpet looks are “high fashion with a more European aesthetic.”

Sulcer notes that when putting together an outfit, she doesn’t generally consider whether it will be lensed. “It is inevitable Bella will be photographed by someone almost every time she is out,” she explains. “So for all of the looks we style, we make sure they accurately represent our collective vision, whether or not she is photographed.”



Similarly, Cuttrell and Gigi favor aesthetic over acknowledgment. “Gigi loves what’s most comfortable and sensible for what she is doing that day,” Cuttrell says. “She’s been loving casual top and bottom sets with sneakers that she’s been wearing to the airport and around the city. We are very collaborative in the street style looks we make and it’s always easy working with her.”

More from WWD.com:

Stylist Law Roach on Creating Celine Dion’s BBMAs Moment

Marni Senofonte: From Norma Kamali’s Assistant to Beyoncé’s Head Stylist