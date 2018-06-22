PHOTO JOURNAL: Designer Giles Deacon, photographer Sølve Sundsbø and stylist and editor Katie Grand are marking their decades-long collaboration with the release of their book, “GilesSølveKatie” on June 25, published by Laurence King.

“I realized there was a really interesting body of work — and also unusual — in the respect that I couldn’t think of a designer, stylist, photographer combination who had worked together for 20 years,” Deacon said.

The book is a celebration of craft rather than a retrospective “of the moment” images. “We’ve worked together for a long time so it seemed quite self-evident what to keep and what to lose, we found a rhythm in the layout,” said Sundsbø.

The visuals presented span a 16-year period, with the earliest photo dating to 2000 and featuring model Laura Delicata in a campaign for Bottega Veneta, where Deacon served as the designer. The latest image is from 2016 with model Alek Wek.

Photographs include campaign imagery and editorial shoots, with a focus on black-and-white portrait photography. Highlights include a headshot of Yoko Ono peeking out from a large wooly jumper, a feathered headpiece from Stephen Jones and a focus on Deacon’s creations from his own line including a fitted orange dress that had a distinctive Pop Art element.

“There are so many good memories and times when we didn’t know better — like shooting for Bottega. Lots of staying up all night doing show fittings when girls were stuck in New York in the snow and had to arrive late,” said Grand, who has long styled the Bottega shows.

Commentary accompanying the visuals highlights the trio’s many influences and their way of working together — a portrait of Missy Rayder inspired by Pac-Man, Anna Cleveland in a white crinoline dress inspired by Visconti’s “The Leopard” and a dreamy shot of Gisele Bündchen inspired by David Hockney’s painting “Mr and Mrs Clark and Percy.”

“A particular favorite of mine was the shoot we did after my first collection in 2004 with Gisele Bündchen in a beautiful artists’ home in Ealing,” said Deacon. “It was so exciting and emotional to see your clothes being shot by Sølve and being worn by Gisele,” he said.