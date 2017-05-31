MILAN — To complement “The Beats and The Vanities” exhibition of Larry Fink photographs on display at Giorgio Armani’s Silos space here, the designer has asked the photographer to select six films for the latest of his film series. The first screening will coincide with Milano PhotoWeek, running June 5 to 11. The film series is also hosted at the Silos.

“The Beats” documents Fink’s time as a teenager and part of the generation of the same name, capturing that rebel movement from the Fifties. “The Vanities” shows Fink’s later work, documenting Hollywood parties for “Vanity Fair.”

Reflecting the spirit of both portfolios, for “The Beats,” Fink chose John Cassavetes’ “Shadows” from 1959; “Next Stop, Greenwich Village” from 1976 by Paul Mazursky of his life as an actor in New York in the Fifties, and “On the Road” from 2012, with Garrett Hedlund, Sam Riley and Kristen Stewart in a film version of Jack Kerouac’s classic book. For “The Vanities,” Fink opted for Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Boulevard,” dating to 1950; George Cukor’s 1954 “A Star Is Born” with Judy Garland, and Sofia Coppola’s “Somewhere” from 2010.

“Cinema has always been a great passion of mine — this began when I was a child,” Armani said. “Since then it has been a constant source of inspiration to me and has supplied me with a vast backdrop of images I often draw upon when building my personal aesthetic. Larry Fink’s selection of films is mysterious and revealing, just like his photographs, and I hope people will find these works intriguing.”

Running until the end of July, the exhibit comprises 125 original black-and-white photographs, of which 54 are from Fink’s book “The Beats,” chronicling his hitchhiking trip through America in the late Fifties. The other 71 are from “The Vanities,” his portfolio of images interpreting Vanity Fair’s Oscar parties and Hollywood events in the 2000 to 2009 period. This is the first time they are all displayed together.

“The Beats and The Vanities, Larry Fink” follows the photo exhibition called “Emotions of the Athletic Body,” unveiled in September during Milan Fashion Week, displaying images by the likes of Aldo Fallai, Kurt and Weston Markus, Tom Munro, David Sims and Richard Phibbs.

The Silos space was unveiled in April 2015.