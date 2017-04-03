He might not have run the marathon, but Giorgio Armani actually got a medal.

On Sunday night, the designer, whose EA7 Emporio Armani line sponsored Milan’s annual marathon, received a medal from Andrea Trabuio, responsible for Mass Events at RCS Sport, which organizes the race. The company donated the medal to Armani to celebrate his involvement in the sports business — Armani is the owner of basketball team Olimpia EA7 Milano, which he bought in 2008 — as well as his constant support to the city of Milan.

The award ceremony took place during the Olimpia EA7 Milano-Dolomiti Energia Trento match at the Forum di Assago, where Armani also presented the winners of the Milan marathon, including Edwin Koech and Sheila Chepkech, as well as Italian Anna Incerti.

EA7 Emporio Armani, which will also be the title and technical sponsor of the marathon next year, provided the runners with an official T-shirt, printed with a maxi EA7 Emporio Armani logo on the back, which was available in two colors, white and red, one for those running the marathon and the other for those competing in the relay race. For the first time, the official T-shirt also came in a fit dedicated to women.

The brand was the official outfitter of Italy’s national team at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics.

In keeping with Armani’s interest in the sports world, the designer recently hosted a photo exhibition called “Emotions of the Athletic Body,” which was unveiled at Armani’s Silos space last September. Although not displayed in chronological order, the photos dated back to 1985, with works by Aldo Fallai, and spanned through today. There were images by Kurt and Weston Markus that were never been seen before, and photos by the likes of Tom Munro, David Sims and Richard Phibbs.