After months of awards chatter and speculation, the nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed this morning.

Leading the film category is Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which picked up seven nominations for best picture – drama, best actress, best director, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best screenplay, and best original score. “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” followed close behind with six nominations each. “Call Me By Your Name” and “Get Out,” the big winners at the IFP Gotham Awards on Nov. 27, each picked up 3 and 2 nominations, respectively.

In the Television category, “Big Little Lies” – a big winner at the Emmys in September – picked up six nominations.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, January 7.

See the full list of 2018 Golden Globe nominations below.



FILM:

Best Picture – Drama:

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Animated Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

TV:



Best Television Series – Comedy:

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Series – Drama:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alfred Molina, Feud

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot