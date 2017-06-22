Goop is heading to the Hamptons.

Gwyneth Paltrow will open the brand’s first Hamptons pop-up, Goop Mrkt, on July 1. The boutique will take over a 100-year-old cottage in Amagansett that has been designed by former Soho House interior designer Vicky Charles, who runs her own business Charles & Co., with landscape work by Miranda Brooks.

“There is a farm-to-table feel to it, like a general store, which is really fitting in the old building,” says Charles, who took on the project as one of her first endeavors since leaving Soho House after 20 years. “But Goop has a modern take on the general store vibe, so it’s everything you need in the Hamptons, but stored for a six-week period.”

The resulting interior design is a blend of Charles’ English roots, which she says Paltrow loved after seeing her work at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, and the American spirit of the Hamptons. In short, it’s a “farm country look, but I brought it to the beach.”

“I involved a really big, old counter — an antiqued general store counter with a big zinc top,” she says of the interior’s highlight. “We created all this kitchen shelving in it because I think it’s important to have that kitchen counter with a kitchen cabinetry.” She also focused on working within the existing space. “It’s a really lovely little house,” she says. “It has three rooms; in one of the rooms, there was some really old paneling, and we managed to put up some wallpaper from Carleton V on the walls in there, to give it kind of an old English vibe.”

The marketplace will be stocked with items ranging from fashion and home to beauty, wellness and food. They include breads from Eli’s Market (delivered daily); clothing from Stella McCartney, La Ligne and Borgo de Nor; Kisuii swimwear; Organic Pharmacy beauty products, and things from Goop’s own line. The concept is a “general store reimagined as Goop’s summer residence,” the brand says, that aims to be a summertime destination for all Hamptons needs.