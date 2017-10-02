MILAN — Gucci is the new official partner of the third edition of Paris Internationale, the French art fair dedicated to the promotion of emerging galleries and their upcoming artists, running Oct. 18 to 22.

In particular, Gucci will support the trade show’s opening event on Oct. 17, which will take place at Paris Internationale’s new location, a converted multilevel car park in the Haut Marais neighborhood. For almost 30 years, the venue housed the headquarters of newspaper Libération, cofounded in 1973 by Jean-Paul Sartre.

Established in 2015, Paris Internationale was created as a joint venture of five emerging Parisian galleries — Crèvecoeur, High Art, Antoine Levi, Sultana and Gregor Staiger — all focused on contemporary art.

Gucci’s support to the trade show reflects the luxury label’s constant interest in the promotion of emerging talents in the different creative fields. Since the appointment of creative director Alessandro Michele, Gucci has been developing a big number of initiatives, especially trough its digital platforms, aimed at establishing a rich, creative exchange among the brand and the international upcoming talents in the world of art, music and cinema. For example, last May, the company teamed with illustrator Angelica Hicks who created Gucci murals in Milan and New York, as well as a T-shirt capsule collection.