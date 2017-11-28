Pop is taking a back seat at this year’s Grammy Awards, making room for hip-hop and R&B. Music’s Biggest Night unveiled its 2018 nominees and leading this year’s lineup are Jay-Z with eight nominations and Kendrick Lamar with seven.

Jay Z is up for Record of the Year (“The Story of O.J.”), Album of the Year (“4:44”) and Song of the Year (“4:44”), making him the only artist nominated in all three categories. Kendrick is nominated for both Record of the Year (“Humble”) and Album of the Year (“Damn.”).

Lorde is noticeably the only female contender in the Album of the Year category, where she’s nominated for sophomore effort “Melodrama.” Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA make up the Best New Artist lineup, and fashion week newcomer Cardi B scored two nominations — Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both for her hit “Bodak Yellow.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden. See the full list of nominees below.

Record of the Year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” – JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“Damn.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito” – Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson (JAY-Z)

“Issues” – Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” – Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson (Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo performance

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – P!nk

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Kaleidoscope EP” -Coldplay

“Lust For Life” – Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” – Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow” – Kesha

“Joanne “– Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” – Ed Sheeran

Best Dancing Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” – Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem

“Line Of Sight” – Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance / Electronic Album

“Migration” – Bonobo

“3-D The Catalogue” – Kraftwerk

“Mura Masa” – Mura Masa

“A Moment Apart” – Odesza

“What Now” – Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” – Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction” – Kehlani

“High” – Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” – SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On” – The Baylor Project

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’” – Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

“All The Way” – Ledisi

“Still” – Mali Music

Best R&B Song

“First Began” – PJ Morton

“Location” – Khalid

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Supermodel” – SZA

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Free 6LACK” – 6LACK

“‘Awaken, My Love!’” – Childish Gambino

“American Teen” – Khalid

“Ctrl” – SZA

“Starboy” – The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

“Freudian” – Daniel Caesar

“Let Love Rule” – Ledisi

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Gumbo” – PJ Morton

“Feel The Real” – Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap / Sung Collaboration

“PRBLMS” – 6LACK

“Crew” – Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” – JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” – Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“Chase Me” – Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Sassy” – Rapsody

“The Story Of O.J.” – JAY-Z

Best Rap Album

“4:44” – JAY-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” – Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody

“Flower Boy” – Tyler, The Creator

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Baby Driver” – (Various Artists)

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2” – (Various Artists)

“Hidden Figures: The Album” – (Various Artists)

“La La Land “– (Various Artists)

“Moana: The Songs” – (Various Artists)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“City Of Stars” – Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – ZAYN & Taylor Swift

“Never Give Up” – Sia

“Stand Up For Something” – Andra Day feat. Common

Producer of the Year, Non-classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Music Video

“Up All Night” – Beck

“Makeba” – Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” – JAY-Z

“Humble.” – Kendrick Lamar

“1-800-273-8255” – Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

