MILAN — IED Istituto Europeo di Design is marking its 50th anniversary with an exhibition, open to the public at Milan’s Triennale museum, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 19.

Referencing a song written by the late Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo and performed by Enzo Jannacci in the Sixties, the exhibit is titled “Moon Is a Light Bulb” to stress the importance of imagination, creativity, fantasy and irony as the driving forces behind the design process.

Established in 1967 by Francesco Morelli, who holds the role of president, IED was the first school which, different from universities, combined high-end education with a strong practical approach. This aspect has been enhanced by the fact that IED teachers are professionals operating in various creative fields.

The evolution of IED — which has presences in Italy, Spain and Brazil, with 11 institutes focused on business areas from interior design to jewelry, fashion and communication, and more — is traced by the exhibition, curated by Rossella Bertolazzi and Davide Sgalippa.

Along with an interactive timeline, connecting IED’s key moments with relevant historic and social events across the decades, the exhibition also features a live section. This will include 50 events, such as workshops and lectures, where IED’s alumni, students and teachers will involve the exhibition’s visitors.

To celebrate the anniversary, IED has created a book with contributions from the institute’s directors and relevant international personalities, such as Alessandro Mendini and Marco Zanini.

During the press conference to present the project, Morelli unveiled the future projects of the institute, which next year will expand its business with the opening of schools specialized in new areas, spanning from the environment and sustainability to design for services, technology and management.