At long last fashion month is over, with the final week in Paris wrapping on Tuesday. Industry insiders from all fields flocked to Paris for work (and, naturally, a bit of play). WWD caught up with various tastemakers to find out what makes the City of Light so special.

Name: Chriselle Lim

Occupation: Owner and founder of The Chriselle Factor and Cinc Studios

WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?

Criselle Lim: I’m here attending some of my favorite fashion shows and creating content inspired by the beautiful collections I’m seeing.

WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?

C.L.: I’m always inspired by the architecture and refined beauty of the city, it always impresses me how well-maintained it is. Additionally, I love the energy of the people and the effortlessly dressed women I come across at almost every corner.

Name: Justin Reis

Occupation: Head of experiential marketing at Away

WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?

Justin Reis: Away is on the ground launching our first-ever pop-up hotel: Chez Away at Amastan Paris.

WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?

J.R.: Honestly, being able to eat an entire baguette without judgement (mostly).

Name: Florie Vitse

Occupation: Fashion stylist

WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?

Florie Vitse: I worked on the Kenzo and Sonia Rykiel shows with the amazing Fran Burns.

WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?

F.V.: It’s a very honest city. And all the clichés are true — the good and the bad ones.

Name: Michael Deleasa

Occupation: DJ/musician

WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?

Michael Deleasa: I am here in Paris to spin.

WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?

M.D.: This is my first time getting to spend time in Paris, and I have fallen in love with the city and its beautiful architecture.

Name: Rebekah Calo

Occupation: Hair stylist

WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?

Rebekah Calo: I am in Paris working with the hair team for Paul Hanlon. We’ve done six shows this season including Louis Vuitton, John Galliano and Sonia Rykiel.

WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?

R.C.: Besides the architecture and French onion soup, Paris means the end of fashion month is near — that might be what I love most.

