At long last fashion month is over, with the final week in Paris wrapping on Tuesday. Industry insiders from all fields flocked to Paris for work (and, naturally, a bit of play). WWD caught up with various tastemakers to find out what makes the City of Light so special.
Name: Chriselle Lim
Occupation: Owner and founder of The Chriselle Factor and Cinc Studios
WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?
Criselle Lim: I’m here attending some of my favorite fashion shows and creating content inspired by the beautiful collections I’m seeing.
WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?
C.L.: I’m always inspired by the architecture and refined beauty of the city, it always impresses me how well-maintained it is. Additionally, I love the energy of the people and the effortlessly dressed women I come across at almost every corner.
Name: Justin Reis
Occupation: Head of experiential marketing at Away
WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?
Justin Reis: Away is on the ground launching our first-ever pop-up hotel: Chez Away at Amastan Paris.
WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?
J.R.: Honestly, being able to eat an entire baguette without judgement (mostly).
Name: Florie Vitse
Occupation: Fashion stylist
WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?
Florie Vitse: I worked on the Kenzo and Sonia Rykiel shows with the amazing Fran Burns.
WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?
F.V.: It’s a very honest city. And all the clichés are true — the good and the bad ones.
Name: Michael Deleasa
Occupation: DJ/musician
WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?
Michael Deleasa: I am here in Paris to spin.
WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?
M.D.: This is my first time getting to spend time in Paris, and I have fallen in love with the city and its beautiful architecture.
Name: Rebekah Calo
Occupation: Hair stylist
WWD: What are you working on for Paris Fashion Week?
Rebekah Calo: I am in Paris working with the hair team for Paul Hanlon. We’ve done six shows this season including Louis Vuitton, John Galliano and Sonia Rykiel.
WWD: Favorite thing about Paris?
R.C.: Besides the architecture and French onion soup, Paris means the end of fashion month is near — that might be what I love most.
