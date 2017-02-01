“This is the most shallow thing I’ve ever said,” said Isaac Mizrahi, wearing a custom Savile Row suit he ordered a decade ago for the first time Tuesday night. “I’ve said some pretty shallow things. But even with the whole world crisis and country crisis going on, I’ve lost a few pounds. So that’s a good thing, right?”

Those looking to take cover from current events can put chic blinders on in no less an elegant a room than the Café Carlyle, where Mizrahi is bathing his nightly audience in smooth jazzy cover songs and punchlines for the next 10 days with his new cabaret act titled “Does This Song Make Me Look Fat?”

The suit inspired the show, to some extent. “When I got the job in the summer, I was, like, ‘I am going to be able to fit into this suit by the time the gig happens,’” Mizrahi said the day before opening night. “OK, granted I’ve had a few alterations, but not as many as you might think. Seriously, I ordered it, like, three dress sizes ago.”

His comedic timing is impeccable. The quips roll off Mizrahi’s tongue as naturally as the lyrics to Cole Porter’s “It’s Bad for Me,” and the audience laps it up along with their cheesecake. The show goes on just after the dessert portion of the three course dinner. In between the renditions of “Yes,” “C’Est Si Bon” and “Your Song” on his set list, Mizrahi delivers amusing morsels from his vast anecdotal archive. There was the time Faye Dunaway came to his atelier, during the filming of his 1995 fashion documentary “Unzipped,” stayed for hours, tried on everything and referred to herself in the third person when she looked in the mirror. “’That’s so Faye, so very Faye,’” recalled Mizrahi. For the film, they wanted to cut a sequence together of Dunaway in his studio and scenes from “Mommy Dearest.” “She wouldn’t let us have the rights,” he said. When he went to have her sign the release for the movie, she thought he was asking her for an autograph. She signed it “To Isaac, Loved today. Loved the clothes — Miss Faye Dunaway,” Mizrahi said. “That was her release. I promise.”

Some lucky audience members get more than dinner, drinks and entertainment. Mizrahi brings a long a bag a swag he’s accumulated from a lifetime of gala dinners. On opening night, he regifted a mini light-up Christmas tree, cords to old appliances, nail crystals, an old design award he barely remembers receiving and a bottle of sparking wine. “It’s kosher,” he said. “People know I’m a Jew and they think I drink kosher wine. Who wants it?”

If the suit is new-ish for Mizrahi, cabaret isn’t. He’s been performing on and off with Ben Waltzer, the show’s pianist and musical director, for 18 years. But really Mizrahi’s experience singing in front of an audience goes back to his first Barbra Streisand record when he was eight years old. “I could sing like her. I could do this really good Streisand impersonation,” he said. “I would do it for anyone who would listen. I would draw these big crowds.”

Still, performing in his living room doesn’t exactly rank with The Carlyle. “It’s The Carlyle, darling,” said Mizrahi, who’s currently at work on a memoir, working title I.M. “You can never have enough experience for The Carlyle.”