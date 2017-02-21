Jackie Collins’ collection of fine jewelry, art and books from her Beverly Hills mansion is up for grabs. Bonhams is auctioning off the popular romance writer’s $3 million estate in Los Angeles over two days, May 16 and May 17. The 1,000-piece lot includes a bespoke special edition 2002 Jaguar XKR sports car, various Art Deco sculptures and 20th-century paintings — including several by English writer Beryl Cook — fine jewelry and her book collection. The writer, who is the sister of actress Joan Collins, died of cancer in September 2015.

“She was a trendsetter,” said Bonhams vice president Leslie Wright on the writer’s enduring popularity. “I guess the thing that I would say about her: she wore pants all the time before it was, you know, in vogue.”

The auction, “Jackie Collins: A Life in Chapters,” offers an insight into the writer’s personal world, which mirrored the Hollywood-based glamour of her novels.

“[The collection] tells a story that she was an artist in her own right, not just on the written page. Her clothing was her canvas,” Wright remarked. “She would create a story through her jewelry and her accessories.”

Her jewelry collection is expected to carry the highest bidding prices at auction, with pieces for sale including a diamond and platinum ring estimated at a value of $100,000 to $150,000, an Art Deco style necklace valued at around $50,000, and watches by Patek Philippe, Harry Winston and Chanel.

“She has an exceptional collection and an extensive collection. Value-wise, it’s worth the most,” Wright added. “There are some phenomenally stunning pieces of jewelry, but she had such eclectic taste that she would put very important pieces of jewelry together with pieces that were not so important, and she made it look fabulous.”

Bonhams revealed the auction on February 16, which has already drawn significant interest from buyers worldwide, with “tremendous calls” coming from the U.K., the writer’s birth country. Collins’ three daughters will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale to causes supporting the empowerment of young women in arts and education.

“[Collins] was a mother first and an author second,” Wright added.