JackThreads has partnered with the Nashville-based indie-pop band Colony House to create a limited-edition denim jacket for the group’s tour that kicks off this week.

The JackThreads x Colony House Tour jacket, which will retail for $100, includes a unique code that can be used to download the band’s new sophomore album, “Only the Lonely.” The download will also include unreleased content including a Western version of “Lonely,” photos from the road and behind-the-scenes footage from the studio and the set of their music video.

The jacket will be available for purchase at the JackThreads e-commerce site on March 2 when the group plays the Bowery Ballroom in New York. It will also be sold at the merchandise booths at the band’s 40-city North American tour.

The partnership was created after the members of Colony House — Caleb Chapman (lead vocals, guitar), Will Chapman (drums), Parke Cottrell (bass) and Scott Mills (guitar) — visited JackThreads’ offices in SoHo and started to brainstorm ideas. Once the idea of a jacket was decided on, the design team used the cover art for the album for inspiration. The plucked rose in front of the keyhole signifies the uncertainty of life on the road and the washed black trucker jacket also features the lyrics to “Lonely” in chain-stitched embroidery intended to replicate classic Tennessee whiskey bottles.

“Our goal is to connect with our listeners and push the boundaries of what we can offer artistically — not just lyrically,” said Caleb Chapman. “This jacket isn’t merely a physical manifestation of our album, it’s providing our fans exclusive content which gives them even greater access to our creative process.”

Tony Kretten, creative director of JackThreads, said music and fashion “have always been intrinsically linked. We wanted to make a jacket that could truly stand up to what Colony House goes through on the road. The jean jacket is an iconic piece that every guy should have, but to make it our own we used a washed black fabric with some stretch — it instantly feels like you’ve been wearing it for years, like an old band T.”