“Normally, when you’re talking to comedy writers, the first thing out of their mouths isn’t, ‘We want the clothes to be aspirational and fashionable,’” says costume designer Jacqueline Demeterio, who was tasked with just that for bringing to life the new Netflix series “Friends From College.”

The series stars Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Jae Suh Park, Fred Savage and Billy Eichner as — you guessed it — a collection of friends who find themselves reunited after several years. For Demeterio, whose most recent film credit was dressing Anne Hathaway in Balenciaga and Saint Laurent for “The Intern,” the chance to work with head-to-toe fashion looks in the comedy genre drew her in.

“Annie Parisse’s character, Sam, is the most high fashion, New York gallery owner. You know, she’s in the art world,” Demeterio says. “You watch so many comedies, and they’re like in T-shirts and whatever. With Parisse’s character, we were able to do head-to-toe looks. Every time you see her, she should have a different bag, different shoes and different jewelry. We were able to really dive into it.”

Demeterio got her start in costume design after graduating from FIT and working as a stylist at Barneys, where Patricia Field became her client and eventually asked her to join her design team for the first “Sex and the City” movie.

“I told her I had never done production before and didn’t know anything about it,” Demeterio says of working with Field on the film. “The one thing that I’ve kind of gotten lucky with is that they’ve always given me these projects that are fashion-oriented, so people tend to hire me for that because it’s been what I’ve been known to do. I’ve never done a period piece or a cop show, and it’s not necessarily my interest, but I don’t want to say I don’t want to do it because I do want to start being a bit more diversified with my work.”