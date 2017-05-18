“The Late Late Show” host James Corden is continuing his side gig as an awards show host. Corden, who hosted the 2017 Grammy Awards in February, has been tapped to host next year’s ceremony as well, when the show returns to New York for the first time since 2003. The news was revealed at CBS Upfront presentation on Wednesday. Corden also hosted the CBS-aired Tony Awards in 2016 at New York’s Beacon Theatre, and has served as emcee of the Brit Awards several times in past years.

The host’s “Carpool Karaoke” segments, in which he rides around in a car with celebrities, are particularly popular. Harry Styles — who is in promotion mode, having dropped his solo debut album last week — will be the next celebrity to jump in the car with Corden. Their segment will air today, capping off Styles’ week-long residency on “The Late Late Show.”

Who knows? Maybe the former One Direction band member will also get to join Corden at next year’s Grammys, set to take place at Madison Square Garden.

No pressure. #GRAMMYs A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:41am PST

