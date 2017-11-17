When Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace link up, they’re bound to make headlines. Remember the plunging green silk chiffon dress J.Lo wore to the 2000 Grammys? The gown, which Versace had actually worn to the 1999 Met Gala, became so iconic on the Grammys carpet it now boasts its own Wikipedia page.

Earlier this week, Lopez made her way to Dubai, where she performed at the Dubai Airshow Gala. On stage, Lopez wore a bra corset, leggings and a silk shirt — all of which were accented with an allover baroque print. The ensemble came from Versace’s spring 2018 tribute collection and naturally, Donatella approved.

“Jennifer on stage was a bomb,” the designer says. “She looked so fierce, so powerful. I admire her strength, her passion, her dedication to her work, but most importantly I admire her as a human being and a mother. She is one of the most genuine, kind and generous women I have ever met and she makes me so proud when she wears Versace. She is part of the family and I love her so much.”

The night before her performance, Lopez wore the Vogue print evening dress from the same collection while walking the hallways of the Palazzo Versace Dubai. The hotel is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its grand opening.

Is there more J.Lo-Versace goodness on the way, perhaps at one of Lopez’s upcoming Vegas shows? One can only hope.

@jlo in a Barocco look from the #VersaceSS18 collection at her concert in Dubai. #VersaceTribute #VersaceCelebrities A post shared by VERSACE (@versace_official) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

