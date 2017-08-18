Miley Cyrus released her latest music video today, and with it comes a new custom look designed by none other than Jeremy Scott. The Moschino designer created the look under his eponymous label, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. Cyrus and Scott have worked together for several years; in 2014, the singer created a line of jewelry, “Dirt Hippie,” which was unveiled during the Jeremy Scott spring 2015 runway show.

His look for Cyrus’ album art and video is a full leather jacket and pants look, embellished with waves of metallic studs and white, red, blue and green rhinestones. On the back of her jacket, “Younger Now” — the title of her sixth studio album and first listed track — is spelled out in ropelike thread. The singer will release the album through RCA Records on Sept. 29.

RELATED STORY: Ugg Collaborates With Jeremy Scott

Later this month, Cyrus is slated to perform at MTV’s 2017 Video Music Awards, along with ceremony host — and fellow Jeremy Scott bestie — Katy Perry. The awards show will certainly be as colorful as ever.

SECRETS OUT ! AND SO IS YOUNGER NOW ! MY BB GIRL @mileycyrus WEARING THE CUSTOM L👀K I CREATED FOR HER #YOUNGERNOW ALBUM AND VIDEO ! A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

#YoungerNow NEW ALBUM 9.29.17 !!! ❤️💙💛💚💜❤️💙💛💚💜❤️💙💛💚💜💙 @itsjeremyscott A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

More From the Eye:

Ruth Negga, on The Road Again

Kaitlyn Dever Raises Her Voice

Boys of Detroit

Lucy Boynton Hits Her Stride

Alison Brie Readies to Rumble