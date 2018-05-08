Juicy Couture has made it to The Met. Jamie Mizrahi, stylist and creative director of Juicy Couture, debuted the brand’s first Met Gala gown Monday night during the festivities. Mizrahi — who also styled Katy Perry, Kiersey Clemons and Riley Keough for the occasion — wore a bordeaux-colored Empire dress and a matching coat in what was both a nod to the evening’s theme and a potential peek at what’s to come from the streetwear brand.

Mizrahi, who joined the company as creative director last August, said she wanted the dress to incorporate elements of the Met Gala’s theme while paying tribute to Juicy’s history.

“We just did a runway show [and I] felt it would be fun to use inspiration from that runway to explore the night’s theme and how we could merge the two,” she shared via phone on Monday. “[The dress is] a wink to the theme — it makes a reference to ‘Portrait of Innocent X’ by [Diego] Velázquez. The shape’s super inspired by the portrait era, and I had to take into account being flattering to my new pregnant figure.” She chose burgundy, a color seen throughout Juicy’s fall show, for the coat and dress, as well as seafoam green, one of Juicy’s signature colors, for the lining of the coat.

The ensemble took over 15 hours to make, according to Mizrahi, who added that she is looking to explore a more elevated look through her partnership with Juicy. “The brand has done so much street style and everydaywear that I think for certain special occasions and for the right moments, it’s fun to tap into all different kinds of events,” she said.

And how many events are bigger than the Met Gala?

