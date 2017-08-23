Julianne Moore is this year’s honoree for MoMA’s annual film benefit. The actress’ career will be toasted during a gala dinner at the museum presented by Chanel on Nov. 13, following a screening of her films in the Roy and Niuta Titus Theaters from Nov. 2 to 12.

The redheaded actress certainly has a busy fall ahead. She has three films coming out, including Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” which premiered during the main competition slate at Cannes Film Festival, as well as “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Suburbicon,” the latter of which is directed by George Clooney. She’s also in pre-production for an Amazon Studios series alongside Michael Shannon and Robert De Niro.

Last year’s honoree was Tom Hanks, who summed up the retrospective honor as such: “It’s odd to look at your life right before your eyes and not be dead.” Other past honorees include Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Kathryn Bigelow and Tim Burton.

2017 Cannes Film Festival: Five Minutes With Julianne Moore

