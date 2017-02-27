The 2017 Oscars almost went off without a hitch and saw Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and “Moonlight” take home the biggest awards of the night. Though the event was all about the Academy Award winners, Instagram named a separate set of champs: those with the most-liked Oscars photos and videos.

First up was Justin Timberlake, whose pre-show warm up “Boomerang” scored the most views — more than 2.5 million — of all the Oscars-related videos that night.

Warm up. #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flexed his “Moana” muscles for a cool million likes, making his the most-liked pic.

Nina Dobrev’s Instagram takeover announcement won her second place for most-liked Oscars photo.

And Timberlake came in right behind her, tying his shoes for more than 980,000 likes.

#Oscars ready A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Emma Roberts channeled her famous aunt, garnering more than 640,000 likes.

LOVE my vintage @Armani dress & @swarovski jewels!! Thank you to @RedCarpetGreenDress for making this day special. #RCGD #Oscars2017 and oh hi Aunt Julia 👻 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

And finally, Chrissy Teigen racked up more than 445,000 likes while posing at what looks like the bar.

Oscars! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Other highlights included Jessica Biel and Timberlake eating before the after party; Priyanka Chopra indulging in an In-N-Out Burger, and Halle Berry leaving her Versace on the floor à la Bruno Mars.

After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Nothing like a quick dip in the pool after a long night out.