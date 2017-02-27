The 2017 Oscars almost went off without a hitch and saw Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and “Moonlight” take home the biggest awards of the night. Though the event was all about the Academy Award winners, Instagram named a separate set of champs: those with the most-liked Oscars photos and videos.
First up was Justin Timberlake, whose pre-show warm up “Boomerang” scored the most views — more than 2.5 million — of all the Oscars-related videos that night.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flexed his “Moana” muscles for a cool million likes, making his the most-liked pic.
Flexin' 💪🏾our Moana muscles. Got up early to get some good, quiet Sunday work done in my office and this lil' tiger wakes up, wanders in and wants to watch "Mo".. her way of saying Moana. And aaaaall daddy's work comes to a screeching halt. We're excited for tonight's #Oscars. Grateful to be nominated! Time to hit the gym and yes, standing up while I work at my desk is my jam. 😉👊🏾✊🏾
Nina Dobrev’s Instagram takeover announcement won her second place for most-liked Oscars photo.
ANNOUNCEMENT! Today, all day, I will be taking over Vanity Fair's Instagram! Follow @VFVanities as I will be posting, doing Instagram stories and going Live on their account all day giving you an exclusive behind the scenes look of my Oscar Sunday experience. Pre. During. And post Vanity Fair party. All the juicy details. 😈💋 Follow their account now! See you there! @vfvanities #OSCARS2017🏆
And Timberlake came in right behind her, tying his shoes for more than 980,000 likes.
Emma Roberts channeled her famous aunt, garnering more than 640,000 likes.
And finally, Chrissy Teigen racked up more than 445,000 likes while posing at what looks like the bar.
Other highlights included Jessica Biel and Timberlake eating before the after party; Priyanka Chopra indulging in an In-N-Out Burger, and Halle Berry leaving her Versace on the floor à la Bruno Mars.
Nothing like a quick dip in the pool after a long night out.