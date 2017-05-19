MILAN — Kartell has teamed with 15 designers from the design and fashion worlds to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company’s Componibili collection.

Designed by Anna Castelli Ferrieri in 1967, the Componibili modular system includes practical and modular plastic containers that can be vertically overlapped and used in different spaces from the office to the living room, the kitchen and the bathroom.

On Monday, in conjunction with the high-end and contemporary furniture fair ICFF taking place in New York from Sunday to Thursday, the Kartell store in the SoHo district will host an event featuring a special installation.

In particular, Kartell will showcase the anniversary series of the Componibili, customized by a range of personalities including Ron Arad, Mario Bellini, Antonio Citterio, Ferruccio Laviani, Piero Lissoni, Alberto Meda, Alessandro Mendini, Angela Missoni, Nendo, Fabio Novembre, Laudomia Pucci, Philippe Starck, Patricia Urquiola, Tokujin Yoshioka, alongside The Walt Disney Company.

For example, Missoni decorated the Componibili series with the fashion brand’s signature multicolor stripes, while November peppered the pieces with smiling and winking emojis.

“The Componibili, which are crafted by using molds, are really an emblem of industrial design and after 50 years they are still among our bestsellers,” said Kartell president Claudio Luti. “When we asked the designers to collaborate with us on the project, we immediately got positive feedback because each of them recognizes them as extremely iconic.”

The United States, where the Italian company sells its collections in about 90 multibrand stores, accounts for 4 percent of the Kartell’s total business.

“Until now, through our American subsidiary, we have always focused on the retail aspect, but we now want to develop the contract business,” said Luti, highlighting the importance of expanding online commerce. “The United States is performing well and I see many opportunities to enlarge our presence in the market.”

Kartell, which over the years has expanded and diversified its product offering, is present in 140 countries. France and Germany are the biggest markets for the brand.

