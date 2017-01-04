Social media savants may have taken note of similar Instagram posts from Victoria’s Secret models like Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk back in December. The women joined Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin among others for what appeared to be a short vacation on a remote island. They posed in the sand, rode jet skis and lounged under umbrellas, sharing their adventures with the hashtag #FyreFestival. But what exactly is Fyre Festival?

Combining a love for music, travel and luxury, Fyre Festival will make its debut this spring with two weekends of festivities on Fyre Cay in the Exumas in the Bahamas. Think Coachella on a private island where activities like seabobbing, beach yoga, water trampolines and snorkeling are on the menu. Kendall Jenner revealed early Wednesday evening that the GOOD Music family will headline the festival. The label was founded by Kanye West in 2004, and includes such acts as Big Sean, Pusha T, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, Tyga and Desiigner. It’s unclear at this time who specifically from the label will be performing, and additional performers are expected to be announced closer to the event.

As its remote location might suggest, Fyre Festival is not a cheap affair. Tickets can be purchased in packages that include “festival passes, private round-trips between Miami and Fyre Cay, accommodations and curated meals,” according to the web site. Package options include those for solo travelers (priced at $1,194), those traveling in pairs ($2,198 a person) and even those with their own personal yachts ($3,394). There’s also an option for groups looking to rent out an “artist’s palace” on the VIP island where the talent will apparently be staying ($50,000 per person) — and if Kanye is in fact performing, that could potentially mean the Kardashians will be staying there. Ah, the festival life.

Fyre Festival will take place from April 26 to 30, and again on May 5 to 7. Tickets are available for purchase on the official web site.

So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Get tix now at fyrefestival.com. VIP access for my followers… use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay. #fyrefestival A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

by @hoskelsa 💙 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:34am PST