GOING THE DISTANCE: Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and Carole Radziwill were among the more identifiable 50,643 runners who crossed the finish line at Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon.

On the women’s side of things, Nike-sponsored Shalane Flanagan led the charge, as the first woman to break the tape and the first American to earn the top prize in 40 years. At 36, the Massachusetts mother of two foster children is no doubt being besieged with interview requests and sponsorship deals. In fact, her husband, Steven Edwards, a former track and field standout who also acts as her agent, indicated as much via a Monday morning Instagram post. “Thanks for all the kind words everybody. I will get back to you all very soon. I’m getting slammed!!” Edwards wrote.

Another Nike-sponsored runner, the comedian Hart, also got his share of attention out on the 26.2-mile course running in a cluster of other runners also suited up in Nike. Of the VIP marathoners, Hart finished first in 4:05:06, followed by former NFLer and CBS Sports Radio commentator Tiki Barber at 4:38:15 and then Kloss at 4:41:49. Clad all in black Adidas gear, the model and entrepreneur tried to keep a low profile as best she could while running for Kode with Klossy. Two hours after she had finished her exercising for the day, Radziwill, a regular on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” finished up with a time of 6:42:06.

Another model, Candice Huffine, took her message of body positivity to the streets of New York, clocking a time of 5:43:03 in a field of amateur and professional athletes who represented 125 countries. Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as a numbered entry, did her part for the anti-ageism camp, completing the course at the age of 70 in 4:48:21.

Despite Sunday’s gray skies and intermittent rain, more than 2 million spectators cheered on the runners as they weaved through New York City’s five boroughs. Many runners wore New Balance’s $30 NYC Marathon Runner T-shirts, NYC Marathon Signature singlets, and NYC Marathon Ice Printed short-sleeve shirt. That was welcome news for the Boston-based New Balance, which was the official race sponsor.

Another style-setter, Anika Natori, appears to have been the fastest fashion-minded finisher with a time of 3:26:52. Determined to outdo her time in last month’s Chicago Marathon, Natori did just that on Sunday. Better known as “Josie Girl,” Natori posted on Instagram, “Oh what a day!!!! I didn’t look at my watch, simply ran, said thank you to everyone cheering me on (“go Mama”), enjoyed the views, was grateful for my two legs and ability to run, and loved every minute. Every flipping single minute.”